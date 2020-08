MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s rival in the August 9 election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who left the country for Lithuania on Tuesday, has published another video message in which she urged the authorities to stop violence and enter into a dialogue with the people.

"We should put an end to violence on the streets of Belarusian cities. I urge the authorities to stop it and start a dialogue," she said in a message uploaded to YouTube.