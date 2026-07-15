BERLIN, July 15. /TASS/. More than 75% of Germans doubt that the Bundeswehr will become Europe's strongest military force by 2035, according to a survey conducted by PwC in collaboration with the public opinion research institute Civey, which polled 2,500 individuals. The findings were reported by Der Tagesspiegel.

In his first government address in May 2025, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared the goal of transforming the Bundeswehr into Europe's preeminent military power. However, only 19% of respondents believe this objective is realistic. Sociological insights reveal a growing public expectation for enhanced protection: two-thirds of Germans feel that civil defense and emergency response systems are inadequately prepared, and nearly 87% support increased investments in these areas. Despite this, just over half of German households maintain supplies of food and other essentials. Wolfgang Zink, a partner at PwC Germany, commented, "Germans have recognized that times have changed and are demanding greater security. Yet, there remains a gap between their expectations of government and their personal preparedness."

Chancellor Merz has repeatedly emphasized the necessity of making the Bundeswehr the strongest army in Europe. Earlier, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius unveiled a development strategy aiming to boost troop numbers from around 180,000 to 260,000 active personnel, and reserves from 70,000 to at least 200,000 by 2035. The strategic document identifies Russia as the primary threat, asserting that Moscow is "preparing for a military confrontation with NATO."

Russia has consistently warned against Germany’s renewed militarization. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, previously cautioned that Germany’s militaristic pursuits risk repeating the tragic consequences of its past efforts to establish itself as "Europe’s main military power."