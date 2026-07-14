Two-fifths of Russians not driven by becoming rich — poll

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. About two-fifths of Russians (40%) say they do not aspire to become wealthy, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"A total of 4% of Russians say they are already wealthy, 21% think they could become rich, 30% don’t believe they have a chance to, and 40% of respondents do not have that as a goal," the VCIOM website says.

At the same time, experts note that the monthly income needed to be considered wealthy has increased from 95,000 rubles ($1,228 in today's dollars) in 2005 to almost 400,000 rubles ($5,171) in 2026.

According to analysts, men (29%) and representatives of generation Z are more likely to believe that getting rich is an achievable goal, while women (44%) and the older generation (59-67%) generally do not see that as something worth pursuing.

The poll was held on May 23, 2026, surveying 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.