Putin awards medal to boy hero who saved two girls in Ukrainian attack near Bryansk

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to award the Medal ‘For Courage’ to Fyodor Simonenko, 10, who saved two younger girls during a Ukrainian saboteurs’ attack in the Bryansk Region.

"For courage, bravery and selflessness shown in the performance of civic duty, [I decree] to award the Medal ‘For Courage’ to Fyodor Vitalievich Simonenko <...>," the document, published on Monday on the official legal information portal, said.

Earlier, the schoolboy was also awarded the Russian Investigative Committee’s departmental medal ‘For Valor and Courage’.

The boy received the award for saving two other small children during the shelling of a civilian car by Ukrainian saboteurs on March 2. Despite his injury, the boy managed to help two younger girls hide.