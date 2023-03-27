Kherson governor reveals number of residents with Russian passports

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. More than 90,000 Russian passports have already been issued in the Kherson Region so far, the total number of applications for a new passport has surpassed to 111,000, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo announced on Monday.

"The majority of applicants have already received passports, but applications continue to come in. As of yesterday, according to our Interior Ministry, a total of 111,000 people have already applied. Over 90,000 passports have been issued," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel in an interview.

According to the acting governor, the region now has the task of issuing 150,000 Russian passports by September 1. "But I think this plan will be exceeded," Saldo pointed out.

On March 14, the acting governor told TASS in an interview that 80,000 Russian passports had already been issued in the region. According to the politician, the number of applications and documents submitted to obtain passports has so far exceeded the technical capabilities of the processing centers. Saldo added that the number of employees in the passport centers would be increased.