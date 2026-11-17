MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian scientists identified unique features in the distribution of pollen on the Commander Islands in the Pacific Ocean. These features will help scientists understand the extinction of two large inhabitants of the Russian Arctic - the Steller sea cow and the Steller cormorant, the Russian Science Foundation's press service said.

"By combining data from pollen archives with excavation materials, we are reconstructing the entire ecosystem history," the press service quoted head of the Historical Ecology Laboratory at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Ecology and Evolution Arkady Savinetsky as saying. "As part of the project, this will help trace the fate of today's vulnerable species, as well as understand the biology and causes of the extinction of species that have become extinct over the recent three hundred years: the Steller sea cow (Hydrodamalis gigas) and the Steller cormorant (Urile perspicillatus)."

Scientists often use plant pollen deposits that have been forming over many centuries at the bottom of lakes and in the layers of peat bogs, to reconstruct the climate of the past, the expert said. This method works well on mainland ground areas, however, until now, paleo-ecologists had no data on how applicable this method could be for heavily drained islands in the planet's Arctic regions.

Researchers from the Academy of Sciences' Institute of Ecology and Evolution, the Higher School of Economics, and the Commander Islands National Park have made up for this shortcoming by monitoring the accumulation of pollen on the archipelago's two islands - the Bering Island and the Toporkov Island, where tens of thousands of Arctic birds couples are nesting. For this purpose, the researchers have set up special traps on the sites to collect pollen grains throughout the year.

Due to the harsh Arctic climate, a significant part of the equipment was destroyed or disappeared for good, and still the researchers did manage to collect and process 19 surviving annual samples from eight sites covering the main types of landscapes - from the poor shrub tundra to dense coastal meadows and extremely peculiar ecosystems of bird rookeries. Having studied the collected pollen samples, the scientists found unique features of pollen's accumulation on the Commander Islands, which are not typical for land areas.

For example, the scientists have found that herbaceous plants, fertilized by birds on the Toporkov Island, are producing huge amounts of pollen, and the pollen particles "sow" the archipelago's neighboring areas and drown out signals that plants are generating in the islands' other parts. The team of scientists has also identified tree pollen particles brought to the Commander Islands from Kamchatka and other land areas some hundreds of kilometers away, which must be taken into account when studying the Arctic ecology history, the scientists said in conclusion.

About extinct animals of the Arctic

The Steller sea cows were big sea cows that Vitus Bering's expedition discovered off the Commander Islands' coast in 1741. The animals completely disappeared from the face of the Earth in the middle of the 18th century. Until the middle of the 19th century, the archipelago was home to one of the world's biggest cormorant species, weighing about 5.5-6.3 kg. Both animal species are traditionally believed to have disappeared as a result of human activity. However, the history of their extinction has not been comprehensively studied yet.