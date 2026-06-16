SpaceX's Cargo Dragon undocks from International Space Station

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. The Cargo Dragon spacecraft, operated by the US company SpaceX, has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) as part of its 34th commercial resupply mission, according to a broadcast on the website of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The undocking took place at 12:25 p.m. EST (4:25 p.m. GMT). The spacecraft is expected to splash down off the coast of California in 15 hours.

Cargo Dragon has been docked to the ISS since May 17. It will bring back to Earth the results of experiments conducted aboard the ISS, including cartilage tissue samples printed using a bioprinter, as well as materials for research into cancer treatment.

Along with SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon, US cargo deliveries to the station are carried out by Northrup Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft. However, Cygnus vehicles burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere upon re-entry, together with waste removed from the ISS.