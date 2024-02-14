Presidential campaign in US tense — Putin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Close public attention to incumbent US President Joe Biden’s health is a result of a heated election campaign in the country, but it would be incorrect for Russia to intervene into it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The domestic political campaign, the election campaign, is gaining momentum in the United States. And, in my opinion, it would be incorrect to interfere into this process," Putin said in the interview, published by the Kremlin’s official Telegram channel.

The statement came in response to a question about a public debate, surrounding the US leader’s health, which became particularly intense in the run-up to the November presidential election in the United States.