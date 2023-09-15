UN aid to Ukraine exceeds assistance to Afghanistan by one billion US dollars — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 15. /TASS/. This year, Ukraine received more than $1.8 billion in UN aid, which is one billion US dollars more than the organization’s assistance to Afghanistan, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Remarkably, Ukraine still ranks first in terms of attracting donor attention. This year alone, the United Nations has already received $1.83 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukraine," he told the UN Security Council debate, headlined ‘Advancing public-private humanitarian partnership.’

"This is $300 million more than what is requested to support the long-suffering population of Syria," the Russian diplomat continued. "That is $1 billion more than the aid to the ordinary people of Afghanistan, who have experienced firsthand ‘experimental democratization’ by the United States and NATO."

"Many of these people, as we know, are desperate and have to sell their body organs, and some families have to sell children for money to be able to feed the rest of the family. Some of our colleagues prefer not to talk about that," Nebenzya added. "I would particularly like to emphasize the situation in African states, where former colonial powers knowingly limited independent economic and agricultural development for decades. Add to this neo-colonial tools that they use now and that exacerbate the dependent status of the said countries.".