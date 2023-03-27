One civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk’s Kalininsky district — authorities

DONETSK, March 27. /TASS/. One civilian was killed in the Ukrainian shelling of the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, the city was shelled on Monday morning from US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, the district administration told TASS.

"At least one civilian was killed," the administration said.

According to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC), at 11:00 Moscow time, the Ukrainian armed forces fired four rockets from MLRS on the Kalininsky district of Donetsk. The security services told TASS that the shelling came from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. One of the shells landed near the children's regional hospital.