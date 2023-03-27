Russian artillery destroys Ukrainian howitzer in Kherson area

GENICHESK, March 27. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian Msta-B howitzer on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the regional emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"Artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Daryevka destroyed a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition at night. Six Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another two suffered wounds of various severity," the emergency services said.

On March 26, Russian artillery squads destroyed a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition near the village of Kizomys on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, killing five and wounding another two Ukrainian soldiers, the regional emergency services said.