Number of violations committed by US planes, drones in Syria grows — Russian military

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The number of violations, linked to flights of drones and planes of the so-called US-led international coalition in Syria, has increased significantly compared to the previous year, said Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

Gurinov told reporters on Thursday that coalition members continue to openly violate deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on safety of flights in Syria. In his opinion, those violations are deliberate and systematic.

"Compared to the previous year, the number of violations related to flights of unmmaned aerial vehicles and aircraft of the coalition increased significantly, with a total of 452 such violations registered since the start of 2023," Gurinov told reporters.

In a separate development, he said, Russia registered two shelling attacks of the Idlib de-escalation zone, carried out by terrorists from the Idlib and Latakia governorates. A Syrian serviceman was killed in one of those attacks, which targeted positions of the Syrian government forces near the settlement of Jubas in Idlib.