Kremlin spokesman slams WSJ claims Kadyrov was told to assassinate Zelensky as ‘nonsense’

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has categorically rejected the claims published in an article by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that Russian President Vladimir Putin had allegedly ordered Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov to eliminate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the beginning of the special military operation.

"This is total nonsense," Peskov told TASS.

Earlier on Friday, The Wall Street Journal published an article which claimed, citing Ukrainian intelligence agencies, that Putin had allegedly ordered the Chechen leader to seize government buildings in Kiev and to assassinate the Ukrainian president.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country.