EAEU integration arouses interest of many countries — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. The integration, which is developing within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), is drawing the attention of many countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. He was speaking at the EAEU summit, which was held as a video conference.

"I cannot but mention the evolving integration within the EAEU is attracting the keen attention of a number of foreign countries," he said.

It is important that the countries with observer status are becoming more involved in the work of the Eurasian Union, the Russian leader added. They have the opportunity to participate in integration activities at all levels of the organization, to get familiar with the preparation of documents and decision making.

"A flexible system of relations between the EAEU and other states, as well as integration structures such as the SCO and ASEAN, is being effectively implemented in practice," the Russian President said.

Putin recalled that a free trade agreement with Serbia entered into force in July, similar agreements with Egypt and Iran are being discussed, and the launch of negotiations with India had been approved.

In addition, the work of research groups to study the feasibility of creating free trade zones with Indonesia and Mongolia is underway.

"All this is very useful from the point of view of the possible expansion of Eurasian integration and the implementation of the initiative to create a Greater Eurasian Partnership," Putin assured.

The Russian leader stressed that the more obvious the real achievements of the EAEU are (in economy, trade, social sector, and most importantly, in improving the welfare of its citizens) the weightier the authority of the association and its influence in the world will be.

In conclusion, Putin expressed gratitude to the Kazakh partners, who, "presiding over the EAEU this year, in such a difficult situation, contribute in every way to the further development of integration."

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for economic integration, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, while Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba have the status of observer states. Kazakhstan took over the chairmanship in the statutory bodies of the association on January 1.