Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remark that Russia, China use vaccines as leverage

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin completely opposes statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron who claimed that Moscow and Beijing abuse coronavirus vaccines as an influence tool.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin and Macron "have a whole range of topics that they categorically disagree with each other on which does not stand in the way of their dialogue."

"These remarks by Mr. Macron slot into the sphere of our categoric differences. We completely disagree with [the opinion] that Russia and China are engaged in some [vaccine] war and abuse the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines as a certain leverage," Peskov stressed.