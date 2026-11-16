MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The share of friendly countries in the Russian foreign trade turnover reaches 85% and continues growing, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia forum.

"The share of friendly countries continues to be at a high level in the foreign trade turnover - at the level of 85%," the prime minister said.

"Its volume at the same time is growing dynamically, by 17% during eight months of this year, climbing above 35 trillion rubles ($423.7 bln)," Mishustin stressed. "Such figures were received on account of almost similar expansion of both exports and imports," he added.