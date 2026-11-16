MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The African market has become the second most important one for Russian pharmaceutical exports, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"There is also good data for pharmaceutical products. Moreover, in the latter case, Africa became the second most important market. Vaccines and immunological products are in particularly high demand," he said at the Made in Russia forum.

The forum’s exhibition features interesting medical equipment, including high-precision devices, the premier added.

He reiterated Russia’s fundamental position, the intention to "expand the supply of medications, provide mobile laboratories, and conduct joint exercises on responding to disease outbreaks" in Africa.