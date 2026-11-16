MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia ensures food security for a number of African countries as one of the largest suppliers of grain and fertilizers, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Russia is one of the world’s largest suppliers of grain and fertilizers. For a number of African countries that are highly dependent on food imports, this is not an abstract issue, but one of direct significance for economic stability and food security," he said at the Made in Russia forum.

"Russia not only provides support through the supply of finished products but also helps to shape entire national agro-industrial sectors, for instance, by introducing the most advanced fertilizers, developing seed production, training students at Russian universities, and advancing agricultural science," the premier added.

The next stage involves "the launch of joint investment projects based on the localization of production, with the aim of reducing logistics costs, among other things," he noted.

"This approach is relevant not only for Africa, by the way, but also for our other trading partners. It is necessary to expand the supply to a macro-regional, continental, or even global level," Mishustin concluded.