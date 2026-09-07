Russian ministry expects online retail to grow by up to 20% in 2026

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s online retail could grow by 18-20% in 2026, State Secretary, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov said in an interview with TASS.

Online retail grew by around 20% in the first half of this year, he noted.

"Growth has been in double digits, though slightly lower than last year. Overall, we expect online retail to grow by 18%-20% in 2026," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.