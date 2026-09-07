Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $154 bln as of September 1 — finance ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 13.19 trillion rubles as of September 1, 2026, or 5.6% of GDP projected for this year, according to files released on the Russian Finance Ministry’s website. The National Wealth Fund equals $154.1 bln.

As of September 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF amounted to 4 trillion rubles (1.7% of GDP projected for 2026), which equals $46.7 bln. As of August 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF was 3.69 trillion rubles.

The estimated amount of revenues from depositing NWF resources on accounts in foreign currency with the Bank of Russia recalculated to US dollars from December 15, 2025 to August 31, 2026 totaled $70.8 mln, which is equivalent to 6.1 bln rubles.

The exchange rate difference on the Fund’s assets nominated in foreign currency and revaluation of the cost of gold, in which the NWF’s resources have been invested, totally amounted to 594.8 bln rubles from January 1 to August 31, 2026.

A total of 184 bln Chinese yuan, 131.5 tons of gold, and 1.7 bln rubles were on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia as of September 1.