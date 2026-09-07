Rosoboronexport order book includes contracts for Su-57E, Yak-130M aircraft — CEO

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The order book of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport includes contracts for fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jets and upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft, Rosoboronexport CEO, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"The order portfolio includes contracts for the latest models produced by Russian defense industry enterprises, including fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jets, Il-78MK-90A refueling aircraft, Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft, air defense systems, and small arms," he said.

Mikheyev noted that the largest share of contracts signed by Rosoboronexport in 2026 is for products intended for the air force and air defense systems.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.