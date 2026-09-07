Russia’s international reserves gain 6.76% in August to $769 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $769.022 bln as of September 1, 2026, which is 6.76% (or $48.674 bln) higher than at the beginning of August, the Central Bank reported.

As of September 1, 2025, Russia's international reserves equaled $689.458 bln.

In August 2026, foreign currency reserves increased by $8.046 bln to $435.539 bln (+1.88%), while the value of monetary gold in reserves added 13.87% to $333.484 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.