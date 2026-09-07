China's forex reserves rise by $19.5 bln in August, gold reserves by 650,000 ounces

BEIJING, September 7. /TASS/. The People's Bank of China (PBOC, central bank) increased its foreign exchange reserves by $19.5 bln in August compared with July, while its gold reserves rose by 650,000 ounces, China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

According to the data released, China's foreign exchange reserves stood at $3.4383 trillion at the end of August, up 0.57%. Official gold reserves reached 76.73 mln ounces.

The agency said in a statement that amid changing global macroeconomic indicators and market expectations regarding the monetary policies of major economies, as well as a decline in the US dollar index, price movements in major global financial assets "remained uneven" last month. The PBOC also pointed to changes in exchange rates. All these factors contributed to the increase in China's foreign exchange and gold reserves, the statement said.

According to PBOC data, China's foreign exchange reserves increased from $3.209 trillion in January 2025 to $3.3579 trillion in December, while its gold reserves rose from 73.45 mln to 74.15 mln ounces.