Russian tourist arrivals in China's Chongqing up 67% since start of 2026

CHONGQING /China/, September 7. /TASS/. The number of Russian tourists visiting the Chinese city of Chongqing has increased by 67.3% compared with the same period last year, Lin Qian, head of the press service of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, told TASS.

"In the first quarter of 2026, the number of inbound tourists in Chongqing increased by 67.3% compared with the same period last year, significantly exceeding the nationwide average growth rate of 30.2%. Importantly, spending by inbound tourists rose by 76.3%, meaning that Chongqing's inbound tourism market not only expanded in scale but also saw a significant improvement in the quality of consumption," she said.

In addition, during the Chinese New Year period in 2026, from February 17 to March 3, flight bookings to China by Russian tourists surged by 471%. Chongqing was the most popular destination, Lin said. "During the May Day holiday in 2026, Russia ranked first among the source countries for inbound tourists, while Chongqing, Zhangjiajie and Chengdu were among the cities with the fastest growth in tourist arrivals," the official said.

According to Lin Qian, the increase in the number of Russian tourists is linked to the introduction of a visa-free regime between China and Russia in September 2025, as well as the resumption of direct flights between Chongqing and Moscow. "It is estimated that this will bring an additional 10,000 Russian tourists to Chongqing in 2026," Lin concluded.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended visa-free entry to Russia for Chinese citizens through the end of 2027. The arrangement had previously been due to remain in effect until September 14, 2026. On December 1, 2025, the Russian president signed a decree allowing Chinese citizens, on the basis of reciprocity, to enter Russia without a visa for stays of up to 30 days through September 14, 2026. China introduced a similar visa-free regime for Russian citizens on September 15, 2025.