Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices went up at the start of the main trading session, while the yuan gained ground against the ruble, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Index and the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.72% at the opening of the main trading session to 2,163.62 and 800.32 points, respectively, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. The yuan opened 4.85 kopecks higher compared to the previous close, trading at 12.641 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index pared gains to trade at 2,156.64 points (up 0.4%), while the RTS Index stood at 797.74 points (up 0.4%). Meanwhile, the yuan slowed its growth, trading at 12.61 rubles (up 2.1 kopecks).

Earlier, the extended-hours Moscow Exchange Index (IMOEX2) rose 1.21% to 2,174.06 points at the opening of the morning session, according to trading data as of 7:00 AM Moscow time.