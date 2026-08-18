Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices are rising at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan-to-ruble rate is declining.

The MOEX and RTS indices rose 0.96% at the opening of the main trading session, reaching 2,113.3 and 782.99 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the Moscow Exchange opening fell 3.1 kopecks compared to the previous session's close, reaching 12.583 rubles.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index accelerated its rise to 2,114.81 points (up 1.03%), while the RTS Index was at 783.65 points (up 1.03%). Meanwhile, the yuan slowed its decline to 12.602 rubles (+-1.2 kopecks).