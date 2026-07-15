Russian market being supplied with diesel, volumes sufficient for harvest season — Novak

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s domestic market is being supplied with diesel fuel, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, adding that its volumes will be sufficient to meet the needs of agricultural producers during the harvest season.

"Considering the decision taken by the Russian government last week to ban diesel fuel exports the domestic market is being supplied with diesel fuel. Necessary volumes will be delivered to the regions to support agricultural producers during the harvest season," he told the Vesti TV program

The Russian government extended the temporary ban on the export of diesel fuel, marine fuel, and gas oils to producers of petroleum products effective July 8. The decision was made to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market.