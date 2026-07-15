Nornickel reaching record ore mining volumes this year

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Nornickel plans to reach record ore mining volumes of more than 17 mln tons in 2026, President of Norilsk Nickel, head of Interros Vladimir Potanin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are reaching record ore mining volumes of over 17 mln tons in the Norilsk industrial district this year," he said.

The company also managed to reverse the negative trend in labor productivity, shifting to growth, Potanin added.

"We expect it to become a priority for us in the future," he said.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified metals and mining company. Among the main shareholders of Nornickel are Interros owned by Vladimir Potanin (holds 35.95% of shares) and Rusal founded by Oleg Deripaska (26.25% of shares).