Nornickel increasing metal sales in Russia, notes steady global demand

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Nornickel is increasing metal sales in Russia, President of Norilsk Nickel, head of Interros Vladimir Potanin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the company also notes steady demand for its products on the global market despite logistics challenges.

"On the one hand, demand for our metals remains steady, on the other hand, the fact that many countries are refusing to consume our products complicates logistics and sales," he said.

The company is also looking at the domestic market, with sales of most of Nornickel’s metals growing in Russia, Potanin added.

That said, the company is not only engaged in traditional methods of working with partners and searching for new markets, but it is also developing new technologies, including artificial intelligence, he noted.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified metals and mining company. Among the main shareholders of Nornickel are Interros owned by Vladimir Potanin (holds 35.95% of shares) and Rusal founded by Oleg Deripaska (26.25% of shares).