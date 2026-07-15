Russia sets up framework to accelerate adoption of local technologies — expert

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Since 2022, Russia has succeeded in creating a framework of measures aimed at accelerating the adoption of domestically developed technologies, associate professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics' Department of Innovation and Industrial Policy Management Maxim Maksimov told TASS.

"Since the beginning of 2022, the government has succeeded in creating a system of measures aimed at accelerating the adoption of domestically developed technologies. The simplification of patent procedures, the introduction of incentives for inventors, including participants in the special military operation and students, growing patent activity, the launch of major industrial projects, and the digitalization of permitting procedures all point to systematic efforts to create favorable conditions for innovators," he said.

The expert noted that organizational mechanisms have also been established to simplify the introduction of new technologies into production. Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) has launched electronic filing services through the Unified Portal of State Services, allowing inventions to be patented more quickly and conveniently.