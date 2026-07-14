Russian stock market rises at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is rising at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is declining.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.8%, to 2,181.84 and 897.04 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 4.15 kopecks against the ruble compared with the previous trading session's close, to 11.287 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its gains to 2,192.04 points (+1.28%), while the RTS index stood at 901.24 points (+1.28%). Meanwhile, the yuan pared some of its losses, trading at 11.314 rubles (-1.45 kopecks).