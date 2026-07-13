Moscow Exchange says 15-20 companies highly prepared for IPOs

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Around 15-20 companies are at a high level of readiness to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Moscow Exchange, Boris Blokhin, the exchange's senior managing director for sales and business development, said in an interview with TASS.

"We never make forecasts regarding the exact number of deals. But it is absolutely certain that 15-20 companies are at a high level of readiness," Blokhin said.

He also noted that these companies have already completed the necessary procedures, prepared in terms of corporate governance and financial reporting, and are looking for favorable windows to enter the market. According to Blokhin, the Moscow Exchange expects that all companies ready for an IPO will come to the market sooner or later.