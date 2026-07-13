Novatek boosts gas production by 2.7% in first half of 2026 to 43.68 bcm

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Novatek increased natural gas production by 2.7% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to 43.68 bln cubic meters (bcm), the company said. In the Q2, gas production rose by 2.2% to 21.65 bcm.

Total hydrocarbon production increased by 2.8% to 346.2 mln barrels of oil equivalent, including 7.14 mln metric tons of liquid hydrocarbons, up 3.2% year-on-year. In the second quarter, hydrocarbon production totaled 171.5 mln barrels of oil equivalent, up 2.3% from a year earlier.

"In the second quarter, hydrocarbon production totaled 171.5 mln barrels of oil equivalent, including 21.65 bln cubic meters of natural gas and 3.52 mln metric tons of liquid hydrocarbons (gas condensate and crude oil). Compared with the second quarter of 2025, hydrocarbon production increased by 3.9 mln barrels of oil equivalent, or 2.3%," the company said.

Total natural gas sales, including LNG, amounted to 39.4 bln cubic meters in the first half of the year, down 0.3% from the year-earlier period. At the same time, second-quarter gas sales increased by 0.4% to 18.1 bln cubic meters.

The volume of deethanized gas condensate processed in the first half of the year increased by 0.8% to 6.7 mln metric tons. Processing of stable gas condensate declined by 10.2% to 3.8 mln metric tons. As of June 30, 2026, the company held 0.7 bln cubic meters of gas, including LNG, as well as 1.3 mln metric tons of stable gas condensate and refined products in inventory.