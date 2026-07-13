Russia's trade surplus rises 9.44% to $59.1 bln in January-May

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia's foreign trade surplus increased by 9.44% year-on-year in January-May 2026 to $59.1 bln, according to data published by the Federal Customs Service.

Exports during the reporting period rose by $13.9 bln to $177.4 bln, while imports increased by $8.8 bln to $118.3 bln. As a result, Russia's total foreign trade turnover in January-May 2026 grew by 8.32% compared with the same period last year, reaching $295.7 bln.

Trade by region

According to the Customs Service, Russian exports to Europe fell by 8.4% to $23 bln, while imports from the region increased by 8.8% to $30.3 bln. At the same time, Russia increased exports to Asia by 14.5% to $141.5 bln, while imports from Asian countries rose by 8.8% to $79.6 bln.

Exports to Africa declined by 10% to $8.3 bln, while imports fell by 7.1% to $1.9 bln.

Russian exports to North and South America decreased by 27% to $4.5 bln, while imports from those regions increased by 4.3% to $6.5 bln.

Export and import composition

Mineral products accounted for the largest share of Russia's exports during the reporting period, totaling $96.1 bln, up 4.3% year-on-year. The second-largest export category was metals and metal products, with exports increasing by 26% to $33.2 bln. Agricultural products ranked third, with exports rising by 20.3% to $18.4 bln.

The largest category of Russian imports was machinery, equipment and transport vehicles, which increased by 9.3% in January-May to $57.5 bln. They were followed by chemical products, up 6.8% to $23.7 bln, and agricultural products, up 5.4% to $18 bln.