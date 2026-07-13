Russian seaport cargo turnover rises 5.8% in January-June 2026

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Cargo turnover at Russia's commercial seaports increased by 5.8% in January-June 2026 compared with the same period last year, reaching 451.452 mln metric tons, according to the Marine Center's website.

"Cargo turnover at Russia's commercial seaports totaled 451.452 mln metric tons in January-June 2026, or 105.8% of the level recorded a year earlier," the statement said.

Cargo handling increased in the Caspian (+59.7%), Arctic (+15%), Far Eastern (+11.8%), and Azov-Black Sea (+6.3%) basins. In the Baltic basin, cargo handling declined by 4.2%.

Exports totaled 354.7 mln metric tons (105.7% of the year-earlier level), while 41.3 mln metric tons of coastal cargo were handled (122.3%). Transit cargo declined by 6.1% to 34.2 mln metric tons. Imports increased by 1.7% to 21.25 mln metric tons, dry cargo handling rose by 9.1% to 224.3 mln metric tons, and liquid bulk cargo handling increased by 2.8% to 227.1 mln metric tons.