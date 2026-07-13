Russian stock market rises at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is rising at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is declining.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.15%, to 2,148.8 and 882.96 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 4.7 kopecks against the ruble from the previous session's close to 11.27 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index's growth had accelerated, with the index reaching 2,161.85 points (+0.76%), while the RTS index stood at 888.32 points (+0.76%). Meanwhile, the yuan declined to 11.2975 rubles (-1.95 kopecks).