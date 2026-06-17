Russian stock market rises at start of trading session

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock market turned higher at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan is also gaining against the ruble.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and the RTS indices were down 0.15% at 2,486.78 points and 1,085.95 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 6 kopecks to 10.79 rubles.

By 10:35 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had moved into positive territory and was trading at 2,491.34 points, up 0.03%, while the RTS index stood at 1,087.94 points, also up 0.03%. At the same time, the yuan rose to 10.7425 rubles, up 1.25 kopecks.