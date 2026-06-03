Solar-powered Argus UAV with 25 km flight ceiling showcased at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Argus unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is on display at the PSB stand at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a TASS correspondent reports.

The atmospheric satellite manufactured by Stratolink is capable of reaching an altitude of up to 25 km and remaining in flight for up to 40 days using solar energy.

The drone is capable of relaying communications, imaging, and remote sensing the Earth, as well as functioning as an airborne early warning system.

Next to it is displayed the IAS high-altitude UAV, designed for communications relay and testing stratospheric UAV technologies. The drone has a flight altitude of up to seven kilometers and operating time of up to 12 hours.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.