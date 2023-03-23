All bank cards work in Russia despite sanctions — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s financial system survived despite the sanctions imposed by the West, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in the State Duma on Thursday.

"Payment for goods, services, transfers proceed as before. All bank cards in Russia that were used are working. We have also managed to reduce inflationary pressure and maintain the stability of the banking sector," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, thanks to the quick and clear steps by the leadership of the Central Bank, operation of banks, the currency and stock markets returned to normal.

"We avoided external blocking of trade operations within the country largely due to the previously built national payment and settlement infrastructure. The substitution of the dollar and the euro in our foreign trade allowed us to expand operations with friendly states," Mishustin added.