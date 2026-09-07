Russia discusses joint production of aircraft weapons with African countries

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia, together with its African partners, is exploring cooperation in the production of aircraft weapons, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport and deputy chairman of Soyuzmash, told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"Rosoboronexport is working with a number of African partners to establish technological cooperation on the production of Russian-designed aircraft weapons and aircraft engines," he said.

Mikheyev added that Rosoboronexport is also ready to discuss with customers the localization of production of modern aircraft equipment.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at the El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.