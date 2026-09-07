Russia’s Lancet-E UAVs to draw interest at Egypt airshow — arms exporter

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Lancet-E, Skat-350M, Kub and S350M-E drones may attract considerable interest from foreign visitors, Alexander Mikheyev, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Machine-Builders of Russia and CEO of Rosoboronexport, told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"We expect a high level of interest in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems on display, which have demonstrated excellent performance in real-world conditions. Among them is the Lancet-E manufactured by ZALA, which includes a reconnaissance UAV and loitering munitions, as well as various modifications of the Kub loitering munitions with the reconnaissance UAV Skat-350M developed and manufactured by the Kalashnikov Group, as well as the S350M-E reconnaissance UAV," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.