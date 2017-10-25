Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Press review: German president seeks better ties and EU, Kiev plot against Nord Stream 2

Press Review
October 25, 13:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 25

Share
1 pages in this article
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Kommersant: Moscow and Berlin cannot afford not talking to each other, German president says

The downward spiral in relations between Russia and the European Union seen in recent years is detrimental to both sides and carries serious risks for the future, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Kommersant in the run-up to his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow scheduled for Wednesday.

"I would be glad, if my meeting with the Russian president will provide an opportunity to understand whether there are prospects for restoring the lost confidence between our two countries and an understanding on how that could be done."

Read also

German business interested in continuing its presence in Russian market — Kremlin

Trade between Russia and Germany up 25% in 2017

Russia is interested in cooperation with Germany — Putin

German business negative about possible new economic sanctions of US against Russia

Germany remains one of Russia’s key partners in Europe — Kremlin

According to Steinmeier, he has no illusions about the upcoming meeting. "However, I do realize that our relations, both at the level of the top officials and between people in Russia and Germany, are essential. We cannot afford not to talk to each other. Our duty to our peoples is to prevent any further alienation between Germans and Russians."

He stressed that both countries should not forget about their responsibility stemming from the common history, which has lasted for more than one thousand years, including two world wars, "whose victims must remind us of the need to preserve peace," the German president noted.

He added that there are close ties between Russia and the European Union in many areas, above all, culturally, but today they are coupled with both distrust and political tensions. In his view, to remedy the situation, the parties should maintain a direct dialogue, even at top levels. "That’s why I came to Moscow to personally hear from the Russian president what he thinks about the future of relations with Europe," Steinmeier stressed. "Our modest but important goal should be to make sure that the clear standoff of recent years is replaced by something more constructive, that is, a sensible approach towards our disagreements."

 

Izvestia: Russian and US top diplomats to meet in Vietnam

Moscow and Washington are determined to use the November APEC summit in Vietnam to synchronize their watches at various levels. Some sources close to the event informed Izvestia that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are expected to meet on the forum’s sidelines. The diplomatic sources explained that the proposal to hold private talks between the two top diplomats came from the American side, and Moscow supported it.

Read also

Trump potentially ready to meet with Putin at APEC summit

Over a month has passed since their last negotiations in New York on September 17, and there are plenty of issues that need to be discussed. Another source added that it would be strange, if Lavrov and Tillerson did not hold bilateral talks, being in the same city at the same time.

Relations between Moscow and Washington are apparently not at their best right now, hence, the need for substantive dialogue on such crucial issues as Syria, eastern Ukraine, the diplomatic property spat, the Iran nuclear deal and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

According to Vladimir Jabarov, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) International Affairs Committee, such contacts should be maintained even amid the acute crisis in bilateral relations. "Such contacts are useful anyway. The top envoys must meet, even if bilateral relations deteriorate. If they can’t, who else can establish contacts? That said, I see the potential meeting as a positive step. I hope it will take place and help restore Russian-American ties," the politician told the paper.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU, Kiev, US scheming to derail Nord Stream 2

Contrary to Moscow’s plans, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t start operating in 2019, the European Commission cautioned. Instead, another plan dubbed by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko "the revolutionary transit" has been proposed. It provides for relocating the point of Russian gas delivery to Europeans from Ukraine’s western border to its eastern one, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. On Tuesday, the European Commission demanded that Brussels’ Third Energy Package be extended to the Nord Stream 2 project, while US officials claimed the pipeline would harm the Ukrainian economy.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak dismissed Kiev’s proposal as irrelevant. The spokesman for Russia’s Gazprom noted that the point of gas delivery to customers by the energy giant is between Russia and its European clients under long-term contracts rather than with Ukraine.

Read also

Nord Stream 2 financing will not face difficulties — Gazprom

Ex-chancellor says Germany is interested in implementing Nord Stream 2

Russian premier slams EU position on Nord Stream 2

Russian PM welcomes Finland position on Nord Stream 2

The transfer of transit control functions to Ukraine’s eastern border will create a tool for Kiev’s pressure on the EU, and Brussels is aware of that, the experts interviewed by the paper warned. "If this proposal is implemented, Gazprom will lose part of its margin, while part of its revenue will go to third companies," said Sberbank Investment Research Valery Nesterov.

He believes that Kiev’s proposal is unlikely to have an adverse effect on the prospects for Nord Stream 2. "It is necessary to make a difference between the stance of some European political circles and the interests of EU business circles involved in the project," he stressed.

The EU takes into account common interests, and Kiev’s voice is far from being decisive, according to Ivan Andriyevsky, First Vice President of the Russian Union of Engineers. "There is every likelihood that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will continue. However, the EU will also invest in the modernization and disposal of some parts of the Ukrainian gas transportation system to ensure transit reliability," he said.

 

Kommersant: Russia, India to discuss military-technical cooperation in December

Industrial and military-technical cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi will top the agenda of bilateral talks during Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin’s December visit to India, Kommersant writes.

Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Tuesday that the two countries are continuing their efforts to develop a joint fifth-generation fighter jet refuting reports by Defense News on India’s alleged withdrawal from the project.

A source in the military-technical industry informed the paper that external pressure is being exerted on India. "Particularly strong pressure is being exerted by the Americans, but India is interested in cooperation with Russia, both in terms of equipment supplies and localization," he said.

Read also

Russia and India sign military cooperation roadmap

Meanwhile, a source close to the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission highlighted the presence of "unfair competition" in India. "They will never get any localization from the US, while we are ready to transfer technologies. If they refuse, it will be their fault entirely, and we will not lose anything."

According to Konstantin Makiyenko, an expert at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, New Delhi is unlikely to quit the project, but could delay implementing it. "India’s Air Force has $2.5 bln in its annual budget to purchase aircraft, which is clearly not enough," he stressed.

Russia will try to accelerate the implementation of bilateral projects as early as December, when Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin is scheduled to visit New Delhi to discuss the issue, Kommersant’s sources said.

 

Vedomosti: Russian coal exports to China reach new highs

Russian companies are stepping up coal exports to China against the backdrop of relatively high prices, Vedomosti quotes Airat Khalikov, Director of Gazprombank’s Center for Economic Forecasting, as saying.

In September 2017, exports of Russian coal to China surged 83% compared to last September, from 1.28 mln to 2.35 mln tonnes, according to Thomson Reuters. In 2016, Russia exported a total of 18.93 mln tonnes of coal to China, which is an 18-percent increase compared to 2015 when Russian coal exports to China sank 60% compared to 2014.

Read also

Russia to increase gas production by 12%, coal by 6% in 2017

China is restructuring its coal industry, small uncompetitive coal projects are being scrapped, Khalikov noted. "The Chinese government plans to shut down 800 mln tonnes of coal-mining capacities until 2020. Beijing also intends to launch 500 mln tonnes of new low-cost capacities," the expert explained.

Besides, in 2016-2017, there were some interruptions in coal supplies to China from Australia because of natural disasters. "The missing volumes were replaced, in particular, by supplies from Russia," he noted.

Currently, China also has to fill the void of previously imported coal from North Korea, since Beijing has imposed sanctions on its supplies, Andrey Tretelnikov, Chief Investment Officer at TKC Partners, stressed.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in the press reviews

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Moscow-based Group-IB finds way to stop BadRabbit ransomware
3
Cristiano Ronaldo says Russia is his lucky country
4
US foreign agents law applied in ‘selective, politically motivated' way — Russian embassy
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Washington returns flags removed from Russian Consulate General in San Francisco
7
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама