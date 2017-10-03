Back to Main page
Russia is interested in cooperation with Germany — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 12:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to Germany’s President Frank Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of German Unity Day

© AP Photo/Thomas Haentzschel

Read also
The Bundestag building in Berlin

Berlin envoy: Russia and Germany share responsibility for the destiny of our continent

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to Germany’s President Frank Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of German Unity Day.

"Russia attaches great importance to preserving the positive potential accumulated in relations with Germany over a long period of time. We hope that the year of regional-municipal partnerships, which is an extension of ‘cross years’, will promote wider mutually beneficial bilateral relations in various spheres," Putin said in the message.

He reaffirmed interest in building up joint efforts with Germany in addressing topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda to the benefit of Russian and German peoples along the track of ensuring security and stability in Europe and around the world.

