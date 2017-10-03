Russia is interested in cooperation with Germany — Putin

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 14:28
Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for DonbassWorld October 03, 14:16
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — ministerBusiness & Economy October 03, 14:14
OPEC ministers to discuss execution of crude production cap deal at Russian Energy WeekBusiness & Economy October 03, 13:16
‘Search 2017’ international drills for post-Soviet military bloc kick off in RussiaMilitary & Defense October 03, 13:03
Press review: Hope alive for better Russia-US ties and jailed pilot faces discriminationPress Review October 03, 13:00
Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrestSociety & Culture October 03, 12:48
Russia is interested in cooperation with Germany — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 12:44
Kremlin hopes new US ambassador will play role in mending ties with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 12:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to Germany’s President Frank Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of German Unity Day.
"Russia attaches great importance to preserving the positive potential accumulated in relations with Germany over a long period of time. We hope that the year of regional-municipal partnerships, which is an extension of ‘cross years’, will promote wider mutually beneficial bilateral relations in various spheres," Putin said in the message.
He reaffirmed interest in building up joint efforts with Germany in addressing topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda to the benefit of Russian and German peoples along the track of ensuring security and stability in Europe and around the world.