Germany’s envoy: Russia and Germany share responsibility for the destiny of our continent

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Germany's democratic parties say that there is no alternative to good relations between Moscow and Berlin, Germany’s Ambassador to Russia Rudiger von Fritsch said on Wednesday at a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federation Council (Russia’s parliament upper house).

"I think we can say for sure that Germany’s policy over Russia will not change drastically [following the parliamentary election - TASS]," he noted.

"Democratic parties have a wide consensus that there is no alternative to good relations of Russia and Germany."

The German ambassador added, "Russia and Germany share a responsibility for the destiny of our continent."

"We think both sides are aware of the fact," he said.

"It means we need to find solutions through dialogue in the issues we are divided on," Rudiger von Fritsch said. "We are set to continue cooperation in the long-existing fields, namely culture, science, contacts between our civic societies. In these fields, we will exert every effort to develop and maintain good cooperation."

On Sunday, Germany held parliamentary elections. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc won the polls, securing 33% of the vote, according to the official preliminary results.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) comes second with 20.5% of the vote, the worst result in its history. The right-wing Alternative for Germany party will for the first time enter the Bundestag, with 12.6% of the vote. Some 10.7% of Germans backed the Free Democratic Party, while the Green Party and the Left Party took 8.9% and 9.2% of the vote, respectively.