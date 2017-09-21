Yandex forecasts industrial revolution in 2020sScience & Space September 21, 17:36
ST. PETERSBURG, September 21. /TASS/. Finland holds a very meaningful position and does not politicize the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
"Our partners from Finland hold a very meaningful stance in respect of the Nord Stream 2 project. Treatment of this project as a normal technical project is a meaningful feature of this position," Medvedev said. Finland pays special attention to compliance with environment protection principles, he added.
"This is exactly what is needed for this project to take place. To treat it as a commercial project, as a business project, rather than to politicize the project and the idea," Medvedev said.