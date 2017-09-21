Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM welcomes Finland position on Nord Stream 2

Business & Economy
September 21, 16:28 UTC+3

The Russian premier says Finland does not politicize the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Nord Stream 2 project will be implemented despite sanctions — energy minister

ST. PETERSBURG, September 21. /TASS/. Finland holds a very meaningful position and does not politicize the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"Our partners from Finland hold a very meaningful stance in respect of the Nord Stream 2 project. Treatment of this project as a normal technical project is a meaningful feature of this position," Medvedev said. Finland pays special attention to compliance with environment protection principles, he added.

"This is exactly what is needed for this project to take place. To treat it as a commercial project, as a business project, rather than to politicize the project and the idea," Medvedev said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas
2
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
3
Russian premier slams EU position on Nord Stream 2
4
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
5
Russian warship sails through English Channel
6
Kremlin slams attempts to brand Russia as aggressor while discussing UN mission to Donbass
7
Swedish King’s cousin plans to make wine in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама