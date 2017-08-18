Nord Stream 2 project will be implemented despite sanctions — energy minister

Putin, Medvedev honor memory of Sevastopol defendersSociety & Culture August 18, 20:02
IZMIR, August 18. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project will be implemented in due time despite new US sanctions, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"As far as the Nord Stream 2 is concerned [in terms of US sanctions - TASS], much will depend on uncertainty the law contains and requiring clarifications. Considering that European nations are interested in gas supplies from Russia over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as well subject to their declining production and consumption growth, we are confident this project will be implemented within the intended timeframe. At least its implementation continues," Novak said.
On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed the bill envisioning tougher sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The new measures allow fining European companies for participation in joint energy projects with Russia, particularly in Nord Stream - 2 and Turkish Stream.