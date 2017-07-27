German industrialists oppose politicizing Nord Stream-2 project

German industrialists oppose politicizing Nord Stream-2 projectBusiness & Economy July 27, 10:36
Putin signs law on ratification of Russia air force grouping in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 9:49
Moscow clarifies its stance on new anti-Russian sanctions to BrusselsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 9:35
Russia’s Defense Ministry launches Chinese and Arabic versions of 2017 Army Games websiteMilitary & Defense July 27, 8:55
Finland succeeds in building prosperous state for 100 years of independence — presidentWorld July 27, 8:27
Russian expedition recovers unique naval gun from Kerch StraitSociety & Culture July 27, 8:18
Russian-Indian army group to destroy armed unit at Indra 2017 drillsMilitary & Defense July 27, 8:10
Brussels likely to declare US anti-Russian sanctions invalid, Moscow's EU envoy saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 3:41
Russian PM calls situation around Saakashvili's citizenship a weird tragicomedyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 3:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, July 27. /TASS/. German industrialists are in favor of making sure that the Nord Stream-2 project is not politicized, Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.
"Nord Stream-2 will help compensate for the declining production rates in Europe," he told the committee’s annual news conference. "We reject any attempts to politicize the project."
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have annual capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters.