German industrialists oppose politicizing Nord Stream-2 project

Business & Economy
July 27, 10:36 UTC+3 BERLIN

The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore

© AP Photo/Frank Hormann

BERLIN, July 27. /TASS/. German industrialists are in favor of making sure that the Nord Stream-2 project is not politicized, Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.

"Nord Stream-2 will help compensate for the declining production rates in Europe," he told the committee’s annual news conference. "We reject any attempts to politicize the project."

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have annual capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters.

