Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'

ISTANBUL, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak called actions of the European Commission (EC) interfering in commercial negotiations regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project a "straightforward sabotage".

It was reported earlier, that the European Commission has prepared a draft mandate for negotiating with Russia on the pipeline. According to one of them, other Russian companies other than Gazprom should be granted access to the capacities of the Nord Stream 2.

"We see a straightforward sabotage of economically sound and attractive infrastructure projects for consumers, such as Nord Stream 2. Interference in the company's commercial relations," he told reporters.