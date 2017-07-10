Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'

Business & Economy
July 10, 14:28 UTC+3 ISTANBUL

It was reported earlier, that the European Commission has prepared a draft mandate for negotiating with Russia on the pipeline

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JENS BUETTNER

Read also

Putin: Nord Stream-2 should promote energy market development

ISTANBUL, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak called actions of the European Commission (EC) interfering in commercial negotiations regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project a "straightforward sabotage".

It was reported earlier, that the European Commission has prepared a draft mandate for negotiating with Russia on the pipeline. According to one of them, other Russian companies other than Gazprom should be granted access to the capacities of the Nord Stream 2.

"We see a straightforward sabotage of economically sound and attractive infrastructure projects for consumers, such as Nord Stream 2. Interference in the company's commercial relations," he told reporters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'
2
Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO
3
Putin acknowledges he owns a Japanese motorbike
4
Next ISS crew confirmed at Russia’s Star City
5
Iranian diplomat praises Russia-US deal on Syria
6
Kremlin comments on Putin's conversation with Melania Trump at G20 banquet
7
Putin’s confidence in Trump won’t be affected by cyber security unit situation — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Реклама