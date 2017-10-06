Nord Stream 2 financing will not face difficulties — Gazprom

ST. PETERSBURG, October 6. /TASS/. Gazprom is confident that financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will not face difficulties, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas holding Alexander Medvedev said on Friday.

"No doubts, the project will be financed," Medvedev said.

No financing delays will take place, the top manager said. "We are fully confident that required project financing will be available in due time and in due place," Medvedev added.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline that is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers, will double the capacity of the first line and will basically follow its route.