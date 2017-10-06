Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nord Stream 2 financing will not face difficulties — Gazprom

Business & Economy
October 06, 17:39 UTC+3

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 6. /TASS/. Gazprom is confident that financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will not face difficulties, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas holding Alexander Medvedev said on Friday.

Read also

Russian premier slams EU position on Nord Stream 2

"No doubts, the project will be financed," Medvedev said.

No financing delays will take place, the top manager said. "We are fully confident that required project financing will be available in due time and in due place," Medvedev added.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline that is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers, will double the capacity of the first line and will basically follow its route.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
2
Defense Ministry refutes reports about downed Russian helicopter in Syria
3
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True Leadership
4
VIM Airlines’ planes arrested in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia
5
Nord Stream 2 financing will not face difficulties — Gazprom
6
Russian lawmaker slams Trump’s statements on Iran as 'provocative'
7
State defense order in Russia to be fulfilled by 98% in 2016
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама