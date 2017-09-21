Russian premier slams EU position on Nord Stream 2

ST. PETERSBURG, September 21. /TASS/. The position of the European Union on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is unacceptable in terms of equal treatment of all investors, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday after talks with his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipil·.

"As far as the position of the European Commission is concerned, it is in the course of preparation but it is probably not as pragmatic as the position of Finland. It consists in offering signing of a separate agreement on the Nord Stream 2 to Russia. In our opinion, this is unacceptable from the standpoint of equal treatment of all investors because such projects were implemented outside any agreements on the basis of bilateral arrangements," Medvedev said.

The United States exerts pressure on Europe for abandonment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Medvedev said.

"The most pragmatic is the position of the United States of America that wants to scrap this project [Nord Stream 2 - TASS] using various legal decisions, tools and sanctions, exerting unambiguous influence on the European Union," Medvedev said.

"This is pragmatism of the highest level, simply because the US administration and the Congress that makes such decisions are attempting to push forward their suppliers and substitute the Russian Federation on that market," the prime minister said.