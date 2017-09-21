Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian premier slams EU position on Nord Stream 2

Business & Economy
September 21, 17:13 UTC+3

The Russian premier believes the US exerts pressure on Europe

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/STEFAN SAUER

ST. PETERSBURG, September 21. /TASS/. The position of the European Union on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is unacceptable in terms of equal treatment of all investors, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday after talks with his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipil·.

Read also

Russian PM welcomes Finland position on Nord Stream 2

EU Council may take decision on Nord Stream 2 talks with Russia in December

Gazprom's partners in Nord Stream-2 may revise financing mechanism

Nord Stream 2 project received 324 mln euro funding from European companies — Gazprom

"As far as the position of the European Commission is concerned, it is in the course of preparation but it is probably not as pragmatic as the position of Finland. It consists in offering signing of a separate agreement on the Nord Stream 2 to Russia. In our opinion, this is unacceptable from the standpoint of equal treatment of all investors because such projects were implemented outside any agreements on the basis of bilateral arrangements," Medvedev said.

The United States exerts pressure on Europe for abandonment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Medvedev said.

"The most pragmatic is the position of the United States of America that wants to scrap this project [Nord Stream 2 - TASS] using various legal decisions, tools and sanctions, exerting unambiguous influence on the European Union," Medvedev said.

"This is pragmatism of the highest level, simply because the US administration and the Congress that makes such decisions are attempting to push forward their suppliers and substitute the Russian Federation on that market," the prime minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas
2
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
3
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
4
Kremlin slams attempts to brand Russia as aggressor while discussing UN mission to Donbass
5
Russian premier slams EU position on Nord Stream 2
6
Russian warship sails through English Channel
7
Warsaw’s Soviet Military Cemetery cleared after vandal attack
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама